Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 101.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 289,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

