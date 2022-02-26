Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,320 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

