Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AppFolio by 29.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $169.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

