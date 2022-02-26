Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 123.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 261.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 44.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 115,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.