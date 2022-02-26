Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ooma by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ooma by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

