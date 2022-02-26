Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

