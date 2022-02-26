Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

