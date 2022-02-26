Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.23 ($52.54).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €32.15 ($36.53) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.92.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

