Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

FDP stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 117,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,846 shares of company stock worth $464,929. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

