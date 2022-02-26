Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.10

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 4869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of research firms have commented on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $28,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,760.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 128,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 88,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

