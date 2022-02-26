FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Trading Up 1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.81. Approximately 15,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

