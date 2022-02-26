Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.34

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.34 and traded as low as $26.56. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 210,240 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

