Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 352,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,544. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $122.93.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

