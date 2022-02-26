Fury Gold Mines’ (FURY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$1.80 price target on the stock.

TSE FURY opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.83.

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries.

