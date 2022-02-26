FY2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Decreased by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 602,811 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

