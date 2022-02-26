FY2022 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Copart in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after purchasing an additional 115,685 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

