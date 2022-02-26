FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novan in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.66).

Novan stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

