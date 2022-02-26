FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OEC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

OEC opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.