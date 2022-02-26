FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $16.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.93. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

