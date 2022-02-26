G. Timothy Laney Sells 10,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NBHC opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

