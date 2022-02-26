G. Timothy Laney Sells 10,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NBHC opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About National Bank (Get Rating)
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
