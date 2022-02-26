Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

