Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 102.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.96 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

