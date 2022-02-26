GCM Grosvenor Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 180.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

