Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.60 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$1.67.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,369,040. Also, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at C$54,450.25.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

