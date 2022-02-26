Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.60 price objective on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of GXE opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$1.67.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
