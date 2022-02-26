General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GE. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.69.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

