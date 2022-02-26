Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 53,920 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Berry Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

