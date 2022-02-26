Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,343,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 626.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 813,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 442,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DHT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 221,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at $821,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.95 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.