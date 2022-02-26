Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

FCBC opened at $29.75 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.