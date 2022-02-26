Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

