Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 161,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of $376.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

