Gerald P. Kenney Sells 5,667 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Unisys stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.45.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
