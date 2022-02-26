Gerald P. Kenney Sells 5,667 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Unisys stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 53.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.