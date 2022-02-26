Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Announces Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $637.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,577,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 153,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 242,109 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

