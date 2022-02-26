GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.