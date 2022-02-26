GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.