Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GIL. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GIL opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 230,132 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,010,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

