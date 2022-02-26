Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of LAND opened at $30.67 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

