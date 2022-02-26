Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.24

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $615.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,272 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Glatfelter by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after buying an additional 663,410 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glatfelter by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 433,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

