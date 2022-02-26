Glencore’s (GLEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.48) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 480 ($6.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 490 ($6.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 470.63 ($6.40).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 439.15 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company has a market cap of £57.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 263.50 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 442.75 ($6.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

