Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $260,730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 3.10. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

