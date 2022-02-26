Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

