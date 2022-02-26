Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 1408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

