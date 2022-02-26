Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

GWRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,553 shares of company stock worth $602,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter valued at $579,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

