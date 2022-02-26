GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 321,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.