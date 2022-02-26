GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.11. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 310,705 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.