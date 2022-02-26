Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,865,906 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEPT. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

