Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in RE/MAX by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,378,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMAX opened at $28.96 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

