Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 121,762 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amarin by 23.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amarin by 48.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 477,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 155,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.06. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.30.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

