Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.69 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.