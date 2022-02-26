GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading Down 4.6%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.67. 1,907,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,084,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get GoldMining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $255.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.