Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $120.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.