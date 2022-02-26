Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 0.4%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.54). Approximately 557,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 587,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.48. The stock has a market cap of £393.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

